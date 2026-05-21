Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: $8M in new federal funding
MILWAUKEE - Officials with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced the airport will receive millions in federal funding towards the continued redevelopment of Concourse E. That concourse is planned to be a new state-of the-art international concourse that can also be used for domestic flights.
The funding is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Terminals Program.
International concourse plans
What we know:
A news release says the redeveloped concourse will replace the existing International Arrivals Terminal, which is currently a separate building from the main airport terminal. Officials say this improvement will enhance the passenger experience at MKE and support opportunities for additional airline service.
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MKE’s Concourse E Redevelopment construction launched in late 2025. The $8 million announced is in addition to the $13.5 million in federal grant funding announced in 2025, bringing the total amount of federal support for this project to $21.5 million.
The remainder of the project is funded through airport revenue and bonding.
What's next:
The project is estimated to be complete in late 2027.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.