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Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: $8M in new federal funding

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Published  May 21, 2026 10:11 AM CDT
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

The Brief

    • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) received an additional $8 million in federal grants, bringing total federal support for the Concourse E project to $21.5 million.
    • The project will replace the standalone International Arrivals Terminal with a new, integrated, state-of-the-art concourse serving both international and domestic flights.
    • Construction on the redevelopment began in late 2025 and is estimated to be completed by late 2027.

MILWAUKEE - Officials with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced the airport will receive millions in federal funding towards the continued redevelopment of Concourse E. That concourse is planned to be a new state-of the-art international concourse that can also be used for domestic flights. 

The funding is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Terminals Program.

International concourse plans

What we know:

A news release says the redeveloped concourse will replace the existing International Arrivals Terminal, which is currently a separate building from the main airport terminal. Officials say this improvement will enhance the passenger experience at MKE and support opportunities for additional airline service.

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MKE’s Concourse E Redevelopment construction launched in late 2025. The $8 million announced is in addition to the $13.5 million in federal grant funding announced in 2025, bringing the total amount of federal support for this project to $21.5 million. 

The remainder of the project is funded through airport revenue and bonding. 

What's next:

The project is estimated to be complete in late 2027.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

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