Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: $8M in new federal funding

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The Brief Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) received an additional $8 million in federal grants, bringing total federal support for the Concourse E project to $21.5 million. The project will replace the standalone International Arrivals Terminal with a new, integrated, state-of-the-art concourse serving both international and domestic flights. Construction on the redevelopment began in late 2025 and is estimated to be completed by late 2027.



Officials with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced the airport will receive millions in federal funding towards the continued redevelopment of Concourse E. That concourse is planned to be a new state-of the-art international concourse that can also be used for domestic flights.

The funding is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Terminals Program.

International concourse plans

What we know:

A news release says the redeveloped concourse will replace the existing International Arrivals Terminal, which is currently a separate building from the main airport terminal. Officials say this improvement will enhance the passenger experience at MKE and support opportunities for additional airline service.

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MKE’s Concourse E Redevelopment construction launched in late 2025. The $8 million announced is in addition to the $13.5 million in federal grant funding announced in 2025, bringing the total amount of federal support for this project to $21.5 million.

The remainder of the project is funded through airport revenue and bonding.

What's next:

The project is estimated to be complete in late 2027.