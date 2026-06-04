Milwaukee Mitchell Interchange weekend closure; what you need to know

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The Brief WisDOT is closing the northbound I-41/94 collector-distributor lanes and all associated ramps between College and Layton avenues for resurfacing. The construction begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 5, and is scheduled to wrap up by 4 a.m. on Monday, June 8. Airport traffic will be heavily impacted, requiring detours along College, Howell (WIS 38), Layton, and Howard avenues to access or leave Milwaukee Mitchell International.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming lane and ramp closures at Milwaukee's Mitchell Interchange starting on Friday, June 5.

Lane, ramp closures

What we know:

The closures are expected to begin around 9 p.m. on Friday and run through 4 a.m. on Monday, June 8. The following will be impacted:

The northbound I-41/94 collector-distributor lanes between College Avenue and Layton Avenue will close for resurfacing work.

All ramps within the northbound collector-distributor will also be closed during this timeI-41/94 northbound on-ramp from College AvenueI-41/94 northbound off-ramp to WIS 119 (to MKE airport)I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from WIS 119 (from MKE airport)I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue

I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from College Avenue

I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to WIS 119 (to MKE airport)

I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from WIS 119 (from MKE airport)

I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue

Northbound I-94/41 will be reduced to three lanes between College Avenue and Layton Avenue.

The northbound to westbound system ramp in the Mitchell Interchange will be reduced to one lane.

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Airport access

Dig deeper:

Northbound I-94/41 airport traffic should exit at College Avenue, go east on College Avenue, and turn north on WIS 38 (Howell Avenue) to reach the airport.

When leaving the airport, northbound I-94/41 traffic should use northbound WIS 38 (Howell Avenue), turn west Layton Avenue, then use the northbound on-ramp.

When leaving the airport, westbound I-894 traffic should use northbound WIS 38 (Howell Avenue), turn west on Howard Avenue, then use the southbound I-94/43 ramp to access westbound I-894.

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Southbound I-94/41 access to/from the airport will not be affected by this work.

Learn much more about the Mitchell Interchange project by visiting the WisDOT website.