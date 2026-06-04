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Milwaukee Mitchell Interchange weekend closure; what you need to know

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published June 4, 2026 11:11 AM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 11:11 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • WisDOT is closing the northbound I-41/94 collector-distributor lanes and all associated ramps between College and Layton avenues for resurfacing.
    • The construction begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 5, and is scheduled to wrap up by 4 a.m. on Monday, June 8.
    • Airport traffic will be heavily impacted, requiring detours along College, Howell (WIS 38), Layton, and Howard avenues to access or leave Milwaukee Mitchell International.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming lane and ramp closures at Milwaukee's Mitchell Interchange starting on Friday, June 5.

Lane, ramp closures

What we know:

The closures are expected to begin around 9 p.m. on Friday and run through 4 a.m. on Monday, June 8. The following will be impacted:  

  • The northbound I-41/94 collector-distributor lanes between College Avenue and Layton Avenue will close for resurfacing work.
  • All ramps within the northbound collector-distributor will also be closed during this timeI-41/94 northbound on-ramp from College AvenueI-41/94 northbound off-ramp to WIS 119 (to MKE airport)I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from WIS 119 (from MKE airport)I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue
  • I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from College Avenue
  • I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to WIS 119 (to MKE airport)
  • I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from WIS 119 (from MKE airport)
  • I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue
  • Northbound I-94/41 will be reduced to three lanes between College Avenue and Layton Avenue.
  • The northbound to westbound system ramp in the Mitchell Interchange will be reduced to one lane.

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Airport access

Dig deeper:

 Northbound I-94/41 airport traffic should exit at College Avenue, go east on College Avenue, and turn north on WIS 38 (Howell Avenue) to reach the airport.

When leaving the airport, northbound I-94/41 traffic should use northbound WIS 38 (Howell Avenue), turn west Layton Avenue, then use the northbound on-ramp.

When leaving the airport, westbound I-894 traffic should use northbound WIS 38 (Howell Avenue), turn west on Howard Avenue, then use the southbound I-94/43 ramp to access westbound I-894. 

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Southbound I-94/41 access to/from the airport will not be affected by this work.

Learn much more about the Mitchell Interchange project by visiting the WisDOT website

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

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