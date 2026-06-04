Milwaukee Mitchell Interchange weekend closure; what you need to know
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming lane and ramp closures at Milwaukee's Mitchell Interchange starting on Friday, June 5.
Lane, ramp closures
What we know:
The closures are expected to begin around 9 p.m. on Friday and run through 4 a.m. on Monday, June 8. The following will be impacted:
- The northbound I-41/94 collector-distributor lanes between College Avenue and Layton Avenue will close for resurfacing work.
- All ramps within the northbound collector-distributor will also be closed during this timeI-41/94 northbound on-ramp from College AvenueI-41/94 northbound off-ramp to WIS 119 (to MKE airport)I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from WIS 119 (from MKE airport)I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue
- I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from College Avenue
- I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to WIS 119 (to MKE airport)
- I-41/94 northbound on-ramp from WIS 119 (from MKE airport)
- I-41/94 northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue
- Northbound I-94/41 will be reduced to three lanes between College Avenue and Layton Avenue.
- The northbound to westbound system ramp in the Mitchell Interchange will be reduced to one lane.
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Airport access
Dig deeper:
Northbound I-94/41 airport traffic should exit at College Avenue, go east on College Avenue, and turn north on WIS 38 (Howell Avenue) to reach the airport.
When leaving the airport, northbound I-94/41 traffic should use northbound WIS 38 (Howell Avenue), turn west Layton Avenue, then use the northbound on-ramp.
When leaving the airport, westbound I-894 traffic should use northbound WIS 38 (Howell Avenue), turn west on Howard Avenue, then use the southbound I-94/43 ramp to access westbound I-894.
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Southbound I-94/41 access to/from the airport will not be affected by this work.
Learn much more about the Mitchell Interchange project by visiting the WisDOT website.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.