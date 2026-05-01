Mitchell Interchange lane closures this weekend; here's what to know

The Brief A number of lane closures will impact travel to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport from Friday night until Monday morning. The Mitchell Interchange's southbound collector-distributor lanes will be closed. It's part of a WisDOT resurfacing improvement project.



A number of lane closures will impact travel to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport from Friday night into Monday, May 4. Here's what to know.

Mitchell Interchange project

The backstory:

The 54-hour closure of the Mitchell Interchange's southbound collector-distributor lanes is part of a Wisconsin Department of Transportation resurfacing and improvement project.

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Collector-distributor lanes run parallel to primary interstate travel and connect drivers to ramps and frontage roads. They're intended to improve mobility and traffic flow for motorists getting on and off the interstate.

Mitchell Interchange travel impacts May 1-4, 2026

What will be closed?

What's next:

The following traffic changes are scheduled to take effect from 9 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday:

I-41/94 southbound collector-distributor lanes between Layton and College will close for resurfacing work

All ramps within those collector-distributor lanes will also be closed:I-43 southbound system ramp to the I-41/94 southbound collector-distributorI-41/94 southbound on-ramp from Layton AvenueI-41/94 southbound off-ramp to WIS 119 (to MKE airport)I-41/94 southbound on-ramp from WIS 119 (from MKE airport)I-41/94 southbound off-ramp to College Avenue

I-43 southbound system ramp to the I-41/94 southbound collector-distributor

I-41/94 southbound on-ramp from Layton Avenue

I-41/94 southbound off-ramp to WIS 119 (to MKE airport)

I-41/94 southbound on-ramp from WIS 119 (from MKE airport)

I-41/94 southbound off-ramp to College Avenue

How do I get to, from the airport?

What's next:

WisDOT said I-94/43/41 southbound airport traffic should exit at Layton Avenue, go east on Layton Avenue and turn south on Howell Avenue to reach Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

I-894 eastbound airport traffic should exit at 27th Street, go south on 27th Street, turn east on Layton Avenue, and turn south on Howell Avenue to reach the airport.

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When leaving the airport, I-94/41 southbound traffic should use Howell Avenue and turn west on College Avenue to the I-41/94 southbound on-ramp.

I-94/41 northbound access to the airport will not be affected by this work.