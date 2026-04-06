Milwaukee Mitchell airport responds to small plane landing issue

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The Brief Airport crews responded to a small private plane landing issue at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport on Monday. Officials said only the pilot was onboard and was not injured. Airport leaders said the incident did not impact passenger airline operations.



Airport crews responded to a small private aircraft that encountered an issue while landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Monday, April 6.

What we know:

Airport officials said it happened around 4:30 p.m. Only the pilot was onboard and was not injured.

Officials did not specify what caused the issue.

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Tower cameras captured the airport fire department responding to the aircraft on the airfield.

Officials said the incident did not affect passenger airline operations.