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The Brief Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has a new 337,000-square-foot air cargo facility on the site of the former 440th Airlift Wing. Capable of handling five Boeing 747-400 aircraft simultaneously, the center provides businesses with a less congested, cost-effective shipping alternative to Illinois airports. The facility is projected to generate over $2.3 million annually in airport landing fees and ground rents.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, in partnership with Crow Holdings, celebrated the completion of its new state-of-the-art air cargo facility with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Located at the MKE Regional Business Park on the site of the former 440th Airlift Wing, the new 337,000-square-foot facility provides an alternative for businesses looking to avoid the congestion, delays, and higher costs associated with shipping cargo through Illinois airports.

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MKE Airport South Cargo

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Construction began in February 2025, following years of planning and collaboration.

According to a press release, the Air Cargo Center has the capacity to accommodate five Boeing 747-400 aircraft at the same time and is expected to generate more than $1.3 million in annual aircraft landing fees, along with more than $1 million in annual ground lease rents and fees. The project is also expected to support job creation, attract new business, and strengthen the region’s position as a growing hub for air cargo operations.

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What they're saying:

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and our entire region," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "What began as a vision to transform underutilized airport property has become a tremendous asset for Wisconsin businesses. This facility positions MKE to play a greater role in the movement of goods while creating new opportunities for economic growth throughout the state."

The project represents a public-private partnership between MKE Airport and Crow Holdings.

"We are incredibly excited to see the construction phase of this project coming to an end. It has been a long, five-plus-year process to reach this point, and delivering the project on schedule and within budget is a tremendous accomplishment," said Jack Rabenn, Managing Director at Crow Holdings. "User outreach has been ongoing throughout construction, and we expect those efforts to increase now that there is a tangible building for future air cargo stakeholders to see."