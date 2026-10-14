Milwaukee Mitchell Airport opens new Air Cargo Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, in partnership with Crow Holdings, celebrated the completion of its new state-of-the-art air cargo facility with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Located at the MKE Regional Business Park on the site of the former 440th Airlift Wing, the new 337,000-square-foot facility provides an alternative for businesses looking to avoid the congestion, delays, and higher costs associated with shipping cargo through Illinois airports.
MKE Airport South Cargo
Big picture view:
Construction began in February 2025, following years of planning and collaboration.
According to a press release, the Air Cargo Center has the capacity to accommodate five Boeing 747-400 aircraft at the same time and is expected to generate more than $1.3 million in annual aircraft landing fees, along with more than $1 million in annual ground lease rents and fees. The project is also expected to support job creation, attract new business, and strengthen the region’s position as a growing hub for air cargo operations.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What they're saying:
"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and our entire region," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "What began as a vision to transform underutilized airport property has become a tremendous asset for Wisconsin businesses. This facility positions MKE to play a greater role in the movement of goods while creating new opportunities for economic growth throughout the state."
The project represents a public-private partnership between MKE Airport and Crow Holdings.
"We are incredibly excited to see the construction phase of this project coming to an end. It has been a long, five-plus-year process to reach this point, and delivering the project on schedule and within budget is a tremendous accomplishment," said Jack Rabenn, Managing Director at Crow Holdings. "User outreach has been ongoing throughout construction, and we expect those efforts to increase now that there is a tangible building for future air cargo stakeholders to see."
The Source: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) sent FOX6 a press release.