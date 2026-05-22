Milwaukee woman missing, last seen on May 14

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a missing woman, Nahija Williams. The 18-year-old has not been seen since May 14. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 18-year-old Nahija Williams, who was last seen on May 14.

Police described Williams as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 140 pounds with a long, black weave. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jean shorts and black-and-white shoes.

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Williams was last seen near Sherman and Hadley, according to MPD, but her family told FOX6 News she was last seen near King Park.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.

MPD said Williams is not considered critically missing.