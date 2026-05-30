Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 54th and Villard

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for the public's help to find Melanie Sokoloft. The critically missing woman was last seen near 54th and Villard. Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find 53-year-old Melanie Sokoloft, a critically missing woman. She was last seen near 54th and Villard at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

What they're saying:

Police described Sokoloft as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan jacket and blue jeans.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Sokoloft's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.



