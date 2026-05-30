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Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 54th and Villard

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Published  May 30, 2026 9:09 PM CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Melanie Sokoloft

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police asked for the public's help to find Melanie Sokoloft.
    • The critically missing woman was last seen near 54th and Villard.
    • Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find 53-year-old Melanie Sokoloft, a critically missing woman. She was last seen near 54th and Villard at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

What they're saying:

Police described Sokoloft as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan jacket and blue jeans.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Sokoloft's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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