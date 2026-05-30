Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 54th and Villard
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find 53-year-old Melanie Sokoloft, a critically missing woman. She was last seen near 54th and Villard at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
What they're saying:
Police described Sokoloft as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan jacket and blue jeans.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information on Sokoloft's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.
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The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.