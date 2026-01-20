Milwaukee missing woman; police seek help to locate 62-year-old

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 62-year-old Gail Wright, who was last seen Dec. 28 near 10th and Clarke. Wright is 5'7" and 135 pounds, last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes. Officials urge anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts to call the Milwaukee Police Department.



Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate 62-year-old Gail Wright, who was last seen on the city's north side on Dec. 28, 2025.

Search for missing woman

What we know:

Officials say Wright was last seen near 10th and Clarke. She was reported missing on Jan. 14 at Milwaukee Police District 5.

Wright is described as a female, Black, 5'7" tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium build – and was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Wright's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.