Milwaukee missing woman; police seek help to locate 62-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate 62-year-old Gail Wright, who was last seen on the city's north side on Dec. 28, 2025.
Search for missing woman
What we know:
Officials say Wright was last seen near 10th and Clarke. She was reported missing on Jan. 14 at Milwaukee Police District 5.
Wright is described as a female, Black, 5'7" tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium build – and was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Wright's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.