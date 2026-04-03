Milwaukee woman missing, last seen near 22nd and Ohio

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a missing woman, Jalisa Davis. The 21-year-old was last seen near 22nd and Ohio on March 26. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7262.



The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a missing person report for 21-year-old Jalisa Davis, who was last seen 22nd and Sunbury, just south of Ohio Avenue, on March 26.

Police described Davis as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black tank top, blue jeans and black slides.

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Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7262. The police department said she is not considered critically missing at this time.