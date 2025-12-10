Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee missing woman; 26-year-old last seen near 12th and Kilbourn

Published  December 10, 2025 7:50pm CST
Jessica Dent

    • Jessica Dent is critically missing in Milwaukee since Tuesday, Dec. 9.
    • Dent was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn wearing an orange sweater and black jeans.
    • Contact MPD District 3 (414-935-7232) with any information.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a critically missing 26-year-old woman.

What we know:

Officials say Jessica Dent was last seen on foot near 12th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Dent is described as female, Black, 5'2" tall, weighing 137 pounds, with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange short-sleeve sweater, black jeans, and brown boots.  

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Dent, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department-District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

