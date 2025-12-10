Milwaukee missing woman; 26-year-old last seen near 12th and Kilbourn

article

The Brief Jessica Dent is critically missing in Milwaukee since Tuesday, Dec. 9. Dent was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn wearing an orange sweater and black jeans. Contact MPD District 3 (414-935-7232) with any information.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a critically missing 26-year-old woman.

Search for missing woman

What we know:

Officials say Jessica Dent was last seen on foot near 12th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Dent is described as female, Black, 5'2" tall, weighing 137 pounds, with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange short-sleeve sweater, black jeans, and brown boots.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Dent, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department-District 3 at 414-935-7232.