Milwaukee missing woman; 26-year-old last seen near 12th and Kilbourn
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a critically missing 26-year-old woman.
Search for missing woman
What we know:
Officials say Jessica Dent was last seen on foot near 12th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9.
Dent is described as female, Black, 5'2" tall, weighing 137 pounds, with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange short-sleeve sweater, black jeans, and brown boots.
Call with tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Dent, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department-District 3 at 414-935-7232.
