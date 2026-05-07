Milwaukee missing man; last seen near Humboldt and Wright
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 46-year-old David Dundy.
Search for missing man
What we know:
Officials say Dundy was last seen near Humboldt and Wright in Milwaukee around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Dundy is described as a male, African American, 5'11" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a navy blue/black collared polo shirt, dark blue/ash black jeans, and black boots with a gray sole.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Dundy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.