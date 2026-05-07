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Milwaukee missing man; last seen near Humboldt and Wright

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Published  May 7, 2026 10:18am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

David Dundy

The Brief

    • A search is underway for David Dundy, who was last seen in Milwaukee on Monday, May 4.
    • Dundy was last seen near Humboldt and Wright.
    • Anyone with information on Dundy's whereabouts is urged to call police.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 46-year-old David Dundy. 

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials say Dundy was last seen near Humboldt and Wright in Milwaukee around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4.

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Dundy is described as a male, African American, 5'11" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a navy blue/black collared polo shirt, dark blue/ash black jeans, and black boots with a gray sole.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Dundy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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