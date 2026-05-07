Milwaukee missing man; last seen near Humboldt and Wright

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The Brief A search is underway for David Dundy, who was last seen in Milwaukee on Monday, May 4. Dundy was last seen near Humboldt and Wright. Anyone with information on Dundy's whereabouts is urged to call police.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 46-year-old David Dundy.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials say Dundy was last seen near Humboldt and Wright in Milwaukee around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4.

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Dundy is described as a male, African American, 5'11" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a navy blue/black collared polo shirt, dark blue/ash black jeans, and black boots with a gray sole.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Dundy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.