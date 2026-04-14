Milwaukee missing man; 54-year-old last seen on April 7
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 54-year-old man. Edward Hale was last seen on Tuesday, April 7.
Search for missing man
What we know:
Officials said Hale was last seen on the morning of April 7 near 32nd and Auer, on Milwaukee's north side.
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Hale is described as a male, African American, 5'6" tall, weighing 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It's not known what kind of clothes Hale was wearing.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Hale's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.