Milwaukee missing man; 54-year-old last seen on April 7

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 54-year-old Edward Hale, last seen Tuesday, April 7. Hale was last spotted on the city's north side near 32nd and Auer. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 54-year-old man. Edward Hale was last seen on Tuesday, April 7.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials said Hale was last seen on the morning of April 7 near 32nd and Auer, on Milwaukee's north side.

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Hale is described as a male, African American, 5'6" tall, weighing 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It's not known what kind of clothes Hale was wearing.

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What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Hale's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.