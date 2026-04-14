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Milwaukee missing man; 54-year-old last seen on April 7

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Published  April 14, 2026 5:07pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Edward Hale

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for 54-year-old Edward Hale, last seen Tuesday, April 7.
    • Hale was last spotted on the city's north side near 32nd and Auer.
    • Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 54-year-old man. Edward Hale was last seen on Tuesday, April 7. 

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials said Hale was last seen on the morning of April 7 near 32nd and Auer, on Milwaukee's north side. 

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Hale is described as a male, African American, 5'6" tall, weighing 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It's not known what kind of clothes Hale was wearing. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Hale's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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