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Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near 17th and Concordia

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Published  May 28, 2026 5:16 PM CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Unique Hinton

The Brief

    • Milwaukee Police are investigating a missing person report for a 15-year-old girl.
    • Unique Hinton was last seen near 17th and Concordia on May 21.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Unique Hinton, who was last seen near 17th and Concordia on May 21.

Police described Hinton as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 95 pounds with "box braids," a small build and a light complexion. It's unclear what she may be wearing.

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Anyone with information on Hinton's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about its investigation.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee