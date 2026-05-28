Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near 17th and Concordia

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The Brief Milwaukee Police are investigating a missing person report for a 15-year-old girl. Unique Hinton was last seen near 17th and Concordia on May 21. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Unique Hinton, who was last seen near 17th and Concordia on May 21.

Police described Hinton as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 95 pounds with "box braids," a small build and a light complexion. It's unclear what she may be wearing.

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Anyone with information on Hinton's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.