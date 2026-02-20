Milwaukee woman missing, endangered; last seen on Feb. 14
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public to help find missing and endangered 27-year-old woman Jessicah Dent, last seen near 52nd and Green Tree on Saturday, Feb. 14.
Police described Dent as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Dent's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242 or email Sgt. Zachary Thoms.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.