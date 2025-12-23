Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee boy missing, last seen near 15th and Howard

Published  December 23, 2025 11:24am CST
Juan Roberts-Martinez

    • MPD is investigating a missing person report for Juan Roberts-Martinez. 
    • The 15-year-old was last seen Saturday on Milwaukee's south side.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414 935-7262. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Juan Roberts-Martinez. He was last seen near 15th and Crawford, just north of Howard Avenue, on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Police described Robert-Martinez as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white coat and black sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on Roberts-Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414 935-7262. 

