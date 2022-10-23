Milwaukee missing boy, 11, last seen near 66th and Carmen
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing boy, 11.
Johnathan Perez was last seen Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23 near 66th and Carmen.
He stands 4'7" tall and weighs 84 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes jacket with a white shirt under it, shorts and flip-flops.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.