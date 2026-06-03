Milwaukee missing 72-year-old woman; last seen near 15th and Euclid

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 72-year-old Bertha Lopez-Serratos. Lopez-Serratos went missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, near 15th and Euclid on the city's south side. Anyone with information or who comes into contact with Lopez-Serratos is urged to call the Milwaukee Police District Six Station.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 72-year-old Bertha Lopez-Serratos.

Search for missing 72-year-old

What we know:

Officials say Lopez-Serratos was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, near 15th and Euclid on Milwaukee's south side.

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Lopez-Serratos is described as a female, Hispanic, about 5'5" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes. Officials say Lopez-Serratos has a light brown circular birthmark on top of one of her hands, and some gold molars. It is not known what clothes she was wearing.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone coming in contact or with information regarding Bertha Lopez-Serratos should call Milwaukee Police District Six Station at 414-935-7262.