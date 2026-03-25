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Milwaukee missing 15-year-old girl; last seen near 91st and Carmen

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Published  March 25, 2026 10:27am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Kaylei Smith

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are asking for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
    • Kaylei Smith was last seen near 91st and Carmen on March 20.
    • Anyone with info on Smith's whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 15-year-old Kaylei Smith, who went missing on Friday, March 20. 

Search for missing teen

What we know:

Officials said Smith was last seen near 91st and Carmen on that Friday. 

Smith is described as a female, Black, 4'11" tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

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Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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