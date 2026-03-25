Milwaukee missing 15-year-old girl; last seen near 91st and Carmen
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 15-year-old Kaylei Smith, who went missing on Friday, March 20.
Search for missing teen
What we know:
Officials said Smith was last seen near 91st and Carmen on that Friday.
Smith is described as a female, Black, 4'11" tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
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Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.