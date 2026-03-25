Milwaukee missing 15-year-old girl; last seen near 91st and Carmen

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kaylei Smith was last seen near 91st and Carmen on March 20. Anyone with info on Smith's whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 15-year-old Kaylei Smith, who went missing on Friday, March 20.

Search for missing teen

What we know:

Officials said Smith was last seen near 91st and Carmen on that Friday.

Smith is described as a female, Black, 4'11" tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.