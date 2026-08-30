Milwaukee Mile IndyCar doubleheader race postponed by rain

The Brief IndyCar once again took over the Milwaukee Mile for the weekend for its only 2026 doubleheader. Saturday started with the Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250, but weather eventually postponed the race. The race was rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 30.



IndyCar once again took over the Milwaukee Mile for the weekend.

Saturday started promising for the doubleheader race, the Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250, but the weather brought the race to a screeching stop.

Organizers said this event was the only doubleheader on the 2026 calendar for IndyCar.

"Double the action, double the adrenaline, double the speed," said Tim McCormick with the Milwaukee Mile.

McCormick said tens of thousands of fans came out for the Makers and Fixers 250.

"They were really fast at higher speeds, so it's always fun to watch them and see how fast they can go on each track," said Dakota Casey, a fan from Texas.

Organizers said there were hand-crafted welded trophies for the winning racers and their teams.

But before any driver crossed the finish line, the rain pumped the brakes on Saturday's race, causing a temporary delay and eventually postponing it until the next day.

Organizers said those who had tickets for Saturday's postponed race could come back Sunday.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Darronte Matthews and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.