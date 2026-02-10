Milwaukee measles cases; city's health commissioner fields questions

The Brief Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis will hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10, regarding local measles cases and potential exposures. Six residents were exposed on a flight from Phoenix to Milwaukee after an infected traveler flew against isolation orders; measles has also been detected in Walworth County wastewater for the first time. Wisconsin’s kindergarten vaccination rate is 84.8%, significantly below the 95% threshold required for herd immunity.



Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis will be addressing questions on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 10, tied to cases of measles reported in the city.

NOTE: The news conference is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. – and FOX6 News will stream the event.

6 Milwaukee residents potentially exposed

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has identified six Milwaukee residents potentially exposed to the measles on a recent flight that traveled to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. DHS says a person infected with measles flew from Phoenix to Milwaukee after being told to isolate.

DHS officials said on Friday, Feb. 6, that the case is linked to a confirmed case in another state, and comes as DHS' Wisconsin Wastewater Monitoring Program also detected measles in untreated wastewater collected in Walworth County. This is the first detection of measles in wastewater in Wisconsin.

Officials said the case was exposed to measles out of state and is not linked to current confirmed cases in Waukesha County and Dane County. No additional personal identifying or health information will be released by DHS.

Doctors warn that measles spreads extraordinarily easily.

Exposure identified

What we know:

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department said on Monday, Feb. 9, that they have completed their initial outreach to the six residents who may have been exposed to measles. They are now working with airport officials to connect with potentially impacted staff.

No calls from the public have been received to date.

Check immunization records

What you can do:

A person's immunization records can be accessed through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Anyone unable to access their records should contact their health care provider or MHD for assistance.

MMR vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, some pharmacies, and at no cost at MHD Clinics during walk-in immunization hours.

According to state data, Wisconsin ranks among the three lowest states in the country for kindergarten measles vaccination rates, at 84.8%. Public health experts say herd immunity requires about 95%.