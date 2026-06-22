Milwaukee McDonald's shooting Friday; police seek suspects

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting on Friday night, June 19. The shooting happened at a McDonald's near Holton and Capitol, which left four people injured. If you have any information on this shooting or these suspects, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police responded to a McDonald's after four people were shot on Friday night, June 19, and now are looking for two suspects.

Shooting details

What we know:

Four people were shot at the McDonald's near Holton and Capitol there just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

A 24-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Three other people – ages 29, 20 and 16 – were hurt but refused medical treatment.

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Suspect descriptions

What we know:

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, about 16 to 18 years of age and having short twisted hair. He was last seen wearing a black True Religion zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, a black satchel and white with light gray Nike shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #1

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, about 16 to 18 years of age with medium-length dreads. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat and a dark Adidas top.

Suspect #2

The suspects were involved in an argument when a suspect fired several shots at the victims.

MPD tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.