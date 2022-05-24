Milwaukee mayor's brother appears in court

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's brother was back in court Tuesday, May 24.

The Milwaukee man is accused of shooting another man multiple times in January.

Allen Addison, Jr. pleaded not guilty to the two felony charges he's facing.

As Milwaukee police officers pulled up to 11th and Finn on Jan. 4, they say they heard screaming. A criminal complaint says officers could see the door of a truck open. One man had injuries.

"Shot to the neck, arm, leg and back of his head," said MPD Detective John Majerle.

Addison, 37, is accused of shooting the victim and driving off. He faces one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Allen Addison Jr.

The complaint says the victim told police he doesn't have any enemies and could only remember the moment when he broke up a fight between Addison and a woman staying at his home.

The complaint says Addison told the victim, "He would get him back."

Police eventually caught up to Addison in March and arrested him.

"Was a gun ever located in Mr. Addison’s vehicle?" said Douglas Batt, Addison's attorney.

"Inside the vehicle? No," said Majerle.

Addison's attorney continued to ask this Milwaukee police detective questions.

"The victim, didn’t he say that he thought that the vehicle was a red pickup truck?" said Batt.

"He did say it was a red pickup truck, but I’m guessing after he got shot in the neck and the back and the leg, he could’ve made a mistake," said Majerle.

Milwaukee police say they found several casings inside Addison's car.

A jury will likely decide Addison's fate.

"Based on the testimony in this record, I do find cause to believe that a felony was committed in Milwaukee County, probably committed by this defendant," said Barry Phillips, court commissioner. "Therefore, he's bound over for trial."

Addison is expected to be back in court next month for a bail hearing.

Previously, Mayor Johnson has said, in part, "My family is no different than any other family in Milwaukee that has faced challenges. I haven't hidden away from that."