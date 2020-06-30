Milwaukee mayor to host COVID-19 webinars on summer youth activities, home repair practices

MILWAUKEE— Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will host two webinars July 1 and 2 alongside community partners and City departments to help share important COVID-19 information on a variety of topics.



Barrett has already hosted four webinars on guidance and best practices for salons and barbers, bars and restaurants, child care facilities and the faith community. The new webinars will focus on summer youth activities and home construction.



COVID-19 requires adaptations for camps, sports and other summer programs for kids and youth. In the latest "Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely" webinar, Barrett will host experts from the Milwaukee Health Department and Medical College of Wisconsin, as well as guests from Milwaukee Recreation and Safe & Sound, Inc., to share how to reduce COVID-19 risk in youth activities this summer.



The webinar will cover basic information about City of Milwaukee health orders, program capacity and best practices to reduce risk. Attendees will learn more about how to provide a safe space for kids and youth this summer and have the chance to put their questions to the experts. Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely: Summer Youth Programs takes place Wednesday, July 1 at Noon -- REGISTER ONLINE.



Contractors, skilled tradespeople, property managers and homeowners are all encouraged to join Barrett on July 2 at 4 p.m. for a webinar on safe residential remodeling and construction work. Experts from the Milwaukee Health Department and the Medical College of Wisconsin will share information on COVID-19 and the City's health orders.



Guests from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry of Milwaukee, Dairyland Energy Solutions, T.L. Reese Corporation, the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services will share their lessons and practices and advise on how City permitting and inspections have changed under COVID-19. Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely: Residential Remodeling, Repair, and Construction takes place Thursday, July 2 at 4 p.m. -- REGISTER ONLINE.



For more information on the City of Milwaukee Health Department resources and webinars, CLICK HERE.