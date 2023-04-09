Milwaukee man, woman shot at 29th and Wells

article

A Milwaukee man and woman were hurt in a shooting near 29th and Wells Sunday afternoon, April 9.

Police said shots were fired around 2:15 p.m.

The man, 30, and woman, 20, showed up at the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.