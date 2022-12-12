Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell

A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell.

Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation.

The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.