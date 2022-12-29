Milwaukee man shot while driving near 14th and Arthur

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 14th and Arthur. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m.

The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving a vehicle when unknown suspect(s) fired shots at his vehicle, striking him. The victim drove to Police District Two.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.