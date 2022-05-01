Milwaukee man shot while driving, crashes near 68th and Lisbon

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 68th and Lisbon around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound sustained while driving a vehicle, then crashing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.