Milwaukee man shot while driving, crashes near 68th and Lisbon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 68th and Lisbon around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound sustained while driving a vehicle, then crashing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.