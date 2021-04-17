Milwaukee man shot, robbed near 6th and North: police

article

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery near 6th and North on Saturday afternoon, April 17.

Police said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. and the victim walked to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

