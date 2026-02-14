Milwaukee man shot by police reaches plea deal, placed on probation

article

The Brief Kenneth Cubero pleaded guilty on Feb. 13 to resisting or obstructing an officer following a September 2025 traffic stop and foot pursuit. Police shot and wounded Cubero after he fled a vehicle and attempted to retrieve a firearm he had dropped while running from officers. A judge placed Cubero on 12 months of probation.



A Milwaukee man who investigators said grabbed for a gun after running from police in September 2025 reached a plea deal in his case on Friday, Feb. 13.

Police shot and wounded Kenneth Cubero in that incident near 12th and Greenfield on the city's south side.

Kenneth Cubero plea deal

What we know:

On Friday, Cubero pleaded guilty to a count of resisting or obstructing an officer in Milwaukee County court.

The court then sentenced Cubero to serve 270 days in the Community Reintegration Center – and then stayed that sentence. The judge then placed Cubero on 12 months probation.

The backstory:

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 12th and Greenfield around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2025.

12th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Police said Cubero stopped, exited the vehicle, and ran from the scene. The officers gave Cubero commands to stop. However, he refused and continued to flee.

During the foot pursuit, Cubero dropped a firearm and attempted to retrieve it, at which time an officer discharged his firearm, subsequently striking Cubero. A surveillance camera captured some of what unfolded.

No one else was struck by gunfire.