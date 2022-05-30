Milwaukee man shot near Fond du Lac and Vance

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and Vance Place around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Scene near Fond du Lac and Vance

This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.