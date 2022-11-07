Milwaukee man shot near 22nd and Fairmount

A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot near 22nd and Fairmount Monday night, Nov. 7.

It happened around 8:15 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.