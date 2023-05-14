Milwaukee man shot, 9th Place and Hayes

article

A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot Sunday, May 14 near 9th Place and Hayes.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414224-Tips or P3 Tips.