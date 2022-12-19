Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot near 50th and North

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot Monday evening, Dec. 19 near 50th and North.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Police said the victim was treated at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.