Milwaukee man, pregnant wife shot in ‘unprovoked’ pellet gun attack

A Milwaukee man and his pregnant wife are recovering Tuesday night, March 23 after they were shot in the face with a pellet gun over the weekend.

Milwaukee police arrested a 12-year-old boy who they say intentionally fired the gun at the couple right outside their home near 39th and Sheridan.

The commotion was caught on camera. The couple said they are shaken up but grateful their injuries aren't worse.

Keith Frank Jr, who has lived in the area for nearly a decade, said around 4 p.m. Saturday, he and his wife, Hannah, planned to take their four kids to the park.

"Two kids were walking down the alley. I said, ‘oh hey guys how are you doing?'" Frank Jr said.

Surveillance shows incident in which 12-year-old boy shot husband, wife with pellet gun near 39th and Sheridan

With the kids and stroller in the, the Franks were nearly ready to go when popping sounds stopped Keith in his tracks.

"I see the two kids have stopped and they are pointing something at us, and they start shooting at us," said Frank Jr. "I felt one kind of go through my hair, so I jumped back. And I ran after them to go get them."

Spotting the boy nearby, Frank Jr said he grabbed the gun, then walked him back to the van.

"As I got back, my wife was like, our window is shattered," Frank Jr said. "This isn’t a toy, this is a weapon, it’s dangerous, it’s shooting at me and my wife and my kids are in the car."

Pellet gun damage to window

Holding the pellet gun, Frank Jr told the boy he wanted to talk with his parents.

"I had let him go, he said, ‘oh yeah?’ and he stepped back and he pulled out a second gun," said Frank Jr.

The 29-year-old was shot in the forehead. His wife, in the cheek. Police responded and took the boy into custody.

Pellet gun wounds to Keith Frank Jr, wife Hannah

In the emergency room, a doctor was able to remove the pellet from Keith's forehead. Hannah's wound was so deep, she was told she will need plastic surgery.

"Mine is two inches from my eye, her's is two inches from her eye," said Frank Jr. "It was just completely unprovoked."

Milwaukee police said criminal charges against the 12-year-old boy would be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Meanwhile, the couple's four children who were in the car as it unfolded were not hurt.

