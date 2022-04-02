Milwaukee man missing, has medical condition: police

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding critical missing Michael Wash – last seen Saturday morning, April 2 near 38th and Hadley.

Wash has a medical condition, police said. He was last seen walking from his home at around 11:30 a.m.

He is described as a 40-year-old man, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 211 pounds with a medium complexion and a mustache. He was wearing a dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black high-top Fila shoes.

Anyone with information on Wash's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

