Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 38th and Fairmount
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Bobby Swift.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, 41-year-old Bobby Swift is a male, Black, with a height of 5' 11" and a weight of 140 lbs.
He is bald and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
He was last seen near 38th and Fairmount Street on Friday, April 10 at about 7:45 p.m.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.