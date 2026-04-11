Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 38th and Fairmount

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing person, 41-year-old Bobby Swift. He was last seen Friday evening near 38th and Fairmount. Anyone with any information should call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Bobby Swift.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, 41-year-old Bobby Swift is a male, Black, with a height of 5' 11" and a weight of 140 lbs.

He is bald and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

He was last seen near 38th and Fairmount Street on Friday, April 10 at about 7:45 p.m.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.