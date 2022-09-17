Milwaukee man missing, has dementia: police

article

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for help in the search for critically missing 75-year-old Dennis Pastorius. He was last seen Saturday, Sept. 17 around 5 a.m. near 22nd and Atkinson.

Police described Pastorius as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with a medium build, blue eyes, bald with long white hair on the sides and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray jeans, black jacket and unknown shoes. He has dementia.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.