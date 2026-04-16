Milwaukee man charged in beating outside bar; victim severely injured

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The Brief Kwame Brown is charged with aggravated battery in a beating outside Dragons Place bar in Milwaukee. Police say the 46-year-old victim was knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries in the attack. Investigators say Brown admitted to kicking and stomping the victim, including his head.



A Milwaukee man is charged with aggravated battery after a violent beating outside a bar left a victim unconscious and seriously injured earlier this month.

What we know:

Kwame Brown, 51, is accused in the Sunday, April 5 incident near the Dragons Place bar on 72nd and Fond du Lac, where police were called for a battery report just after 2:20 a.m.

Officers found the 46-year-old victim face down in the street and unresponsive before being taken to the hospital.

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Witnesses told investigators the victim had been arguing with two men outside a business before leaving and returning, per the complaint. One witness said the victim was knocked unconscious during the fight and continued to be kicked afterward.

A Lyft driver reported seeing two men assaulting a third person in the street, adding that one of the attackers appeared to be smiling while stomping the victim.

According to the complaint, surveillance video shows the fight breaking up before the suspect returned, shoved another person aside and repeatedly kicked and stomped the victim while he lay in the street.

Dig deeper:

A nurse told police the victim suffered an orbital fracture, hemorrhaging and a hematoma, and was expected to survive but faced a high risk of long-term cognitive delays.

The victim was unable to speak with officers because he had been intubated and sedated. When officers returned to the hospital on April 8 — three days after the beating — the victim was still unconscious and still unable to speak with them.

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Police later identified Brown through a photo lineup and traffic stop. In an interview, Brown admitted to fighting the victim and kicking him multiple times, including stomping on his head once, according to the complaint.

What's next:

Cash bond was set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 20.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

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