Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side

A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Strangulation & suffocation

Bail jumping (felony)

Misdemeanor battery

Bail jumping (misdemeanor)

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was dispatched the area near 21st and Fairmount on Thursday, Oct. 6. The officer spoke with a woman who indicated she arrived at her residence around 1 a.m., opened her door, and the defendant walked in the door behind her. The woman reported Moore took her cellphone and began yelling "regarding an incident in 2021," the complaint says. When the woman asked Moore to leave, he refused, the complaint says. During this time, the complaint says Moore was also "making threats about (the woman) showing up for court." The complaint says Moore "grabbed (the woman) around (her) neck using both hands. (The woman) reported that this impeded her ability to breathe. (The woman) reported that at some point Moore stopped choking (the woman) and began to punch her."

The officer who responded to the scene "observed several purple/red marks" around the woman's neck and chest. The officer "also observed a knot on the left side of (the woman's) head," the complaint says.

Officers searched Moore after his arrest. They located a clear plastic bag in Moore's pocket. The complaint says officers also spotted "residue of the white powdery substance on their squad car seat and on Moore's mouth. Moore refused to open his mouth for officers." The white substance was later tested -- and tested positive for cocaine and heroin.

Moore made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 10. Cash bond was set at $15,000 -- and Moore is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20.