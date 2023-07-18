Milwaukee man accused; possessing fully automatic firearm outside school

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of having a fully automatic firearm on the grounds of a school – and then fleeing from police. The accused is Elijahwon Wilson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Sell/possess/use/transport machine gun

Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school

Obstructing an officer

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that on Thursday, July 13, she was picking up her child at the Milwaukee School of Languages High School near 84th and Burleigh. She spotted "a suspect exit a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, walk towards a group of children on the school grounds, and then lift up his shirt to reveal a black firearm with a tan grip," the complaint says. The woman called the school administration and described the person and the firearm.

A Milwaukee police officer responded to the school and spotted the defendant near the front entrance of the school. The officer ordered Wilson to stop, but the "defendant ran away while reaching for his waistband area, while ignoring (the officer's) commands," the complaint says.

A foot chase followed. While the officer lost site of the defendant during that pursuit, he eventually took him into custody inside a fenced-in residential yard.

When the officer retraced the defendant's flight path, he "found a black Glock 19 firearm with a tan grip and an extended magazine containing 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The firearm also had an aftermarket disconnect switch that suggested it was fully automatic," the complaint says.

When interviewed by police, the defendant stated "he had been playing dice with friends when an unidentified male handed him the firearm," the complaint says. Wilson went on to say "he was handling the firearm when he saw the police walking towards him and got scared, so he tucked the firearm into his waistband and ran until he could get rid of the firearm," the complaint says.

Wilson noted to police he goes to Obama School, but was attending the School for Languages over the summer.

Wilson was expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, July 18,

