Milwaukee man accused of appliance beating; victim later dies

The Brief Police say David Tisser is accused of assaulting two people at a Milwaukee building earlier this month. Investigators say 64-year-old Steve Stegall was beaten with appliances and later died from his injuries. Prosecutors say additional charges are being reviewed following Stegall’s death.



A Milwaukee man accused of beating a longtime friend with household appliances now faces additional scrutiny after the victim later died from his injuries.

What we know:

The accused is 51-year-old David Tisser. He has been charged with the following:

Battery to an elderly person – intentionally causing great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon

Battery to an elderly person – intentionally causing bodily harm

David Tisser

If convicted, he faces up to $110,000 in fines and up to 46 years in prison, including a possible five-year dangerous weapon enhancer. However, now that one of the victims has died, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will be reviewing additional charges.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened just after 7 p.m. April 1 at a building near 15th and National.

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Investigators say Tisser first kicked in a door and injured a 72-year-old man before forcing his way into another room belonging to 64-year-old Steve Stegall.

Stegall’s daughter, Sheronica McIntyre, said her father knew Tisser and considered him a friend.

The complaint says Tisser struck Stegall in the head and face using multiple items inside the room, including a microwave, mini-fridge and television, before pushing him down a stairway as he attempted to leave.

What they're saying:

McIntyre reiterated this.

"He went to open the door, David Tisser forced himself in his room. He beat my dad severely with a microwave and picked up a refrigerator, yes, to beat my day with appliances over the head," McIntyre said. "He threw him down the stairs severely and my dad says that's when he hit his head. He was left with a TBI in severe bleeding up the brain."

Stegall was taken to the hospital with a head wound requiring five staples, a forehead injury requiring 15 stitches and brain bleeding that doctors described as potentially life-threatening.

McIntyre said her father was placed in a coma for three days following the attack. She said he later woke up and described the assault.

"This happened to my dad, being a good person because he believed they're showing grace," McIntyre said.

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Stegall died Wednesday, according to McIntyre.

"I'm the only child, he's my only parent, this is my last parent. This is my dad," McIntyre said. "He was somebody my dad thought was a friend, so yeah, I want justice for my dad. You know he wasn't insane. When he did this, he wasn't insane. He knew exactly what he was doing."

What's next:

A competency exam has been ordered for Tisser, with the report expected in court May 4, according to court records.

His cash bond was set at $10,000.