Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event

The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days.

Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend.

This weekend's market was the first three-day event, organizers said. It will be open Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It was also held Friday and Saturday.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to hold the Milwaukee Makers Market for three consecutive days in Deer District," Ryan Laessig, the event's creator, said in a news release. "The location is completely new to the market, which makes us all the more excited. We’re exposing more of our wonderful small businesses, and that’s what we’re striving for in the end."

For information, including vendors, can be found on the Milwaukee Makers Market website.



