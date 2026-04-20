Milwaukee lost child; police seek help identifying boy, guardians

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The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help identifying a lost child found Monday. The child said his name is "Damir" but did not know his last name or age. He was found near 60th Street and Custer around 5:45 p.m.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young child and locating his parents or guardians after he was found alone Monday evening, April 20.

Authorities say the child, who identified himself as "Damir," appears to be a Black boy between 3 and 5 years old. He has about eight inches of natural hair and a one-inch scar on his right eyebrow.

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He was found by concerned citizens near 60th and Custer around 5:45 p.m.

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Police say the child did not know his age or last name.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.