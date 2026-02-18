Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee lost child found Wednesday; police seek guardians

By
Published  February 18, 2026 9:11pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A concerned citizen located a 4-year-old boy Wednesday evening near Fond du Lac and West Townsend Street.
    • The Milwaukee Police Department is working to identify and contact the child’s parent or guardian.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parent or guardian of a young child found Wednesday evening, Feb. 18, on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

Police said the child was located by a concerned citizen in the area of Fond du Lac and West Townsend.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The child is described as a 4-year-old Black boy, about 3 feet tall, wearing a black "And 1" hooded sweatshirt, black "And 1" sweatpants, gray socks and gray slippers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews