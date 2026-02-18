Milwaukee lost child found Wednesday; police seek guardians

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parent or guardian of a young child found Wednesday evening, Feb. 18, on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

Police said the child was located by a concerned citizen in the area of Fond du Lac and West Townsend.

The child is described as a 4-year-old Black boy, about 3 feet tall, wearing a black "And 1" hooded sweatshirt, black "And 1" sweatpants, gray socks and gray slippers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.