Milwaukee lost child found Wednesday; police seek guardians
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parent or guardian of a young child found Wednesday evening, Feb. 18, on the city’s northwest side.
What we know:
Police said the child was located by a concerned citizen in the area of Fond du Lac and West Townsend.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The child is described as a 4-year-old Black boy, about 3 feet tall, wearing a black "And 1" hooded sweatshirt, black "And 1" sweatpants, gray socks and gray slippers.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department