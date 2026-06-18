Milwaukee Lime Scooter crash, 1 injured; man criminally charged

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The Brief A Milwaukee man has been charged in a Lime Scooter crash that left another man seriously injured. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Jonpierre Cherry with one count of second-degree reckless injury. Prosecutors say Cherry was riding the scooter too fast on a busy sidewalk in downtown Milwaukee when he crashed into another person.



A man has been criminally charged in connection to a Lime Scooter crash in downtown Milwaukee that left a person seriously injured.

Jonpierre Cherry, 20, has been charged with one count of second-degree reckless injury for the crash that happened on Tuesday, June 16.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, at about 5:14 p.m. police responded to a report of an accident on Dr. M.L.K. Jr Drive near State Street. That area includes a densely-packed sidewalk with several restaurant patios and a lot of pedestrian traffic.

When police got there, they found a person who was seriously injured after they were hit by a person, later identified as Jonpierre Cherry, riding a Lime Scooter. The victim was later taken to a local hospital where they were diagnosed with three broken ribs, a broken left ankle, and a spinal fracture.

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The complaint goes on to say that police spoke to a witness who said the victim was walking out of a bar before they were struck by Cherry. Police also spoke to Cherry, who admitted that he hit the victim and did not mean to. Cherry also admitted that he knew that he should not be riding the scooter on a sidewalk.

Video surveillance showed Cherry riding the scooter southbound on the sidewalk outside the bars. The video showed that he was driving too fast for the conditions, nearly striking another person on the sidewalk before striking the victim. Video also showed Cherry shifting his shoulders and extending his legs away from the scooter to try to stay balanced before the crash.