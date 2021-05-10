Milwaukee library COVID vaccine clinics open

Milwaukee's Mill Road Library has been transformed into a fully operational COVID vaccine clinic.

"We are bringing the vaccinations to the people," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "Any arm is a good arm. "

Mayor Barrett, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Senator Tammy Baldwin were among those on a tour of the library's new medical facilities.

"We need to bring the vaccine to where people are if we’re ever going to return immunity and if we’re going to have a truly equitable distribution of the vaccine," said Baldwin.

Not only are clinics popping up across the county, but at-home vaccinations are becoming available, too.

"If you are in need of a vaccine at home for any reason whatsoever, including convenience at this point, we will come to you," said Dr. Nick Tomaro, Milwaukee Health Department.

There are other clinics open at the Zablocki and Washington Park libraries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Mitchell Street Library clinic will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Over 2,000 vaccines have been administered at the site since its opening in mid-April.

"We’re anticipating later this week that 12- to 15-year-olds will be eligible," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee health commissioner. "We’re hoping their parents bring them here and to the Southside Health Center and the Wisconsin Center as it is open."

Officials hope that by making the vaccine more accessible, it will encourage those still on the fence to get a shot.

"If but for everybody’s participation, we will not be able to get our kids back to school and get back to work," said Moore.

"If you’re on the fence about getting a vaccine, visit HealthyMKE.com to learn more and help us make Milwaukee the healthiest county in the state of Wisconsin," said Crowley.