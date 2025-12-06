article

The Brief Milwaukee DPW crews are still working to collect curbside leaf piles. Snow and cold temperatures got in the way of last weekend's pickup efforts. Crews are focused on large leaf piles. Small piles may remain until spring.



Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews are still working to collect curbside leaf piles after last weekend's snowfall got in the way of an already delayed pickup effort – and more snow is on the way.

The backstory:

The official leaf rake-out deadline was Sunday, Nov. 30. This year's leaf drop came late in the season, preventing crews from finishing citywide collection before winter conditions set in.

Those conditions include last weekend's significant snowfall, which came just before the rake-out deadline, and the sustained cold temperatures that followed.

As a result, DPW crews are not able to return to collect small, scattered leaf piles that are frozen in place or buried in snow. Crews are instead focused on large leaf piles that city crews or residents previously consolidated.

Snow delays curbside leaf collection in Milwaukee

What's next:

Smaller leaf piles may remain until spring. The DPW said it will schedule and communicate a limited spring leaf rake-out once snow and ice conditions fully clear and equipment is transitioned back for seasonal operations.

What you can do:

Residents can report large piles to help ensure they're not missed in one of three ways:

Submit a request online,

Use the MKE Mobile app

Call 414-286-2489