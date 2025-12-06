The Brief The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin. The advisory starts late Saturday night and continues into Sunday morning. The FOX6 Weather Experts forecast snow accumulation of 2–5 inches.



The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin from 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 until 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7.

Latest update: 2:40 p.m.

What To Expect:

The advisory covers Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties – where snow could create slippery road conditions. The FOX6 Weather Experts forecast snow accumulation in those areas of 2–5 inches, with lower totals to the north.

Local perspective:

