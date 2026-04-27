Milwaukee landlord held in custody; tenants urged to keep paying rent

The Brief Milwaukee landlord Sam Stair remains in federal custody in a drug case involving 17 others and more than 150 rental properties. Prosecutors allege S2 Real Estate rented properties to drug dealers for kickbacks and used them as stash houses. Tenant advocates urge renters to keep paying rent, document payments and verify where money is sent.



A Milwaukee landlord will remain in federal custody pending trial after being charged in a sweeping drug investigation.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Sam Stair, owner of S2 Real Estate Group, is among 18 people charged in connection to the case. Authorities allege Stair and his company rented properties to drug dealers in exchange for kickbacks.

Sam Stair

Prosecutors say Stair owns more than 150 rental properties, primarily on Milwaukee’s south side and in surrounding suburbs. Investigators allege he intentionally sought out tenants involved in drug trafficking to use properties as stash houses and trap houses, believing it would provide more consistent income.

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As the case moves forward in federal court, tenant rights advocates say renters in S2 properties should continue paying rent to avoid eviction.

Some tenants told FOX6 they were unsure what to do after learning about Stair’s arrest.

What they're saying:

An attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee said tenants still have a contractual obligation to pay rent.

"There's a very real danger of people paying rent to the wrong entities under these circumstances," said Nick Toman, Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee. "If a tenant has questions, I strongly encourage them to reach out to Legal Aid [Society of Milwaukee] or another advocate to get some answers."

Advocates urge tenants to continue paying rent as usual, document payments and obtain receipts, and verify payment instructions before sending money.

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Tenant groups, including the Legal Aid Society of Wisconsin and Community Advocates, recommend renters seek guidance if they have concerns about where to send payments.

Dig deeper:

Attempts to reach S2 Real Estate for comment on how operations are being handled while Stair and an office manager remain in custody were unsuccessful.

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