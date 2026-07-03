The Brief Friday’s drone show on the Milwaukee lakefront provides an educational experience. Carroll University drone engineering students are helping to set up and test the equipment. A total of 900 drones will light up the sky for a 45-minute-long show at McKinley Marina.



The drone show on Milwaukee’s lakefront Friday isn't just a spectacle – it's also an educational experience. Carroll University students are helping this year’s show take flight.

What they're saying:

Organizers said this is one of the biggest drone shows ever in the country in terms of length. A total of 900 drones will light up in the sky for a 45-minute-long show.

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Setup started at noon on Friday. Northern Lights Drone Show pulled up at McKinley Marina with three trailers full of drones. They all have to be taken out of their box, lined up facing north and tested before flying.

Helping them set up and test the machines were Carroll University students majoring in drone engineering. The department’s director said this offers students a hands-on experience they can’t replicate in the classroom. This major is new to Carroll, and it’s a response to the growing need for drone engineers and operators in agriculture, construction and defense.

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The American Society of Mechanical Engineers predicts 100,000 new drone jobs will open up in the U.S. within the next few years. As for Friday’s show, expect a patriotic theme and even some drones with pyrotechnics, and of course, some extra hands from Carroll Pioneers.

"The thing is with drones, the more you have, the cooler these shapes are. Statue of Liberty, American eagle – even just the U.S. flag. All amazing," said Jack Johnson, a senior.

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"They learn how GPS works, as far as the positioning of these drones in space," said Michael Mortensen, Carroll drone engineering director.

What's next:

The drones will launch in three waves, in 15-minute chunks over 45 minutes. Northern Lights, the company behind the show, promises a few surprises – including a scene with a U.F.O. dropping off the Bronze Fonz.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.